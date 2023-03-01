‘Modi discriminating against women’

March 01, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Women Ministers in the Cabinet charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been discriminating against women and it was clearly visible with the abnormal increase of cylinder prices.

“People are waiting for the past eight years on whether Mr. Modi would do some thing good for them. Instead he has been increasing prices and making people suffer. This is a gift for women by the Prime Minister on Women’s Day. Where are the ‘Good Days (Achhe Din)‘ promised by Mr Modi,” asked Ministers P. Sabitha Indira Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi while speaking to reporters at legislature party office here on Wednesday.

“Women are being forced to use wooden stoves instead of gas cylinders due to increase of prices. Women will teach a lesson to Modi in the coming elections,” said Ms. Sabita Indra Reddy, suggesting that the Centre imprint the image of Mr. Modi on cylinders.

Ms. Satyavathi Rathod said: “Gas prices have increased by 175 per cent after Mr. Modi became Prime Minister. He became a curse for women. How can common people bear the cost?” asked Ms. Rathod and wondered why Union Minister Smrithi Irani was silent on the issue.