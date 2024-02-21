Modi dedicates IIT-Hyderabad campus to the nation 

February 21, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Indian Institute of Technology – Hyderabad campus development project to the nation, via video conference on Tuesday.

The project, at a collective outlay of ₹ 1,089 crore, includes key buildings such as the international guest house, convention centre, Technology Incubation Park, knowledge centre, sports and cultural complex, students’ hostels, and various academic and administrative buildings. The event was attended by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries at the campus in Sangareddy.

“IIT Hyderabad is known for its excellence in technology and innovation with eighth rank in Engineering and third rank in innovation by NIRF 2023. I have been witnessing the campus’ progress since my inception as the Governor. The development of low-cost ventilators by IITH’s innovators was once a personal memory. Education being student-centric now, I am sure many such novel initiatives will be making a mark in the journey of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

According to Ambassador of Japan, Suzuki Hiroshi “the architectural marvels and innovative designs of the campus development showcase the strength of Indo-Japanese ties. It’s a proud moment for both nations. IITH stands as a one-stop platform to take the India-Japan partnership to the next level”.

IITH Chairman, Board of Governors, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, director of the institute B. S. Murty, and Sachiko Imoto of Japan International Cooperation Agency were present.