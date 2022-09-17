Modi dedicated his life towards service of the poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeting differently abled people after distributing wheelchairs to them, on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, in Hyderabad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated his life towards the service of the poor, downtrodden and the physically-challenged. The schemes introduced after he came to power too are aimed at helping the disadvantaged sections whether it’s power connection, gas cylinders, medical insurance, toilets, house, etc., said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering after he distributed teaching and learning material, hearing aids, artificial limbs, smart phones, sticks, artificial limbs and other implements to the differently abled on the occasion of Mr. Modi’s birthday, Mr. Shah said that by coining the word ‘divyang’ Mr. Modi ensured there’s lot of respect and dignity to the people with special abilities.

The Modi government had taken steps to ensure the currency notes have Braille numericals for the benefit of the visually-challenged, barrier free access to government offices, made it mandatory for the public transport to have seats reserved for them in the front rows -- among other initiatives, and appreciated the programme taken up by his Cabinet colleague G. Kishan Reddy and the State unit.

Devnar Foundation book

The Prime Minister wish is - every person should take up some kind of social service throughout the country so that the disadvantaged sections are benefitted, he said. The Home Minister also released a Devnar Foundation produced Braille book on Swami Vivekananda on the occasion in the presence of the foundation founder Dr. Saibaba and his wife.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy and others were present. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation, BSSF and other organisations were involved in the programme.