Modi can stoop to any low to gain political power: Telangana CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy intensified his criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and reservations for the underprivileged.

Mr. Reddy termed the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections as a clash of ideologies, delineating between those advocating for and against Constitutional principles and reservation policies in India. He warned of a looming threat to the nation’s secular fabric from communal forces, specifically targeting the BJP and its parental organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging their concerted efforts to establish a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation) by 2025, coinciding with the centenary of the RSS.

The CM condemned Mr. Modi for “exploiting religious sentiments to perpetuate his hold on power”, asserting his readiness to “stoop down to any level for political gains”.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ hosted by the Hyderabad Press Club on Friday. He reiterated his and his party’s commitment to challenging the attempts made by BJP and RSS to amend the Constitution and dismantle the reservation system, which he argued would undermine India’s foundational principles and exacerbate the social fabric.

He warned people against “BJP’s divisive tactics, particularly highlighting their impact on the regional dynamics between North and South India due to delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population.

Turning his attention to State politics, he cautioned against BJP’s efforts to deepen its roots in Telangana, warning of dire consequences for its economic prosperity and religious harmony. He urged democratic stakeholders, intellectuals and activists, to thwart the saffron party’s expansion in Telangana.

‘BRS aiding BJP’

Mr. Reddy also accused BRS of aiding BJP’s rise to power out of expediency, and criticised both for allegedly mismanaging the economy through excessive borrowing.

He dismissed the corruption charges against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, suggesting that a significant majority of Indian politicians rely on financial support from various sources to finance their electoral campaigns. Answering several questions from the media, the CM suggested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to answer the concerns raised by his sister Sharmila and mother Vijayamma. He added that Ms. Sharmila would be the true political successor of the late CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.