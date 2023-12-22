Modi and Shah are autocratic: Cong.

December 22, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress and INDIA block parties staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Friday against the suspension of over 100 MPs from Parliament during the winter session. They denounced the ‘autocratic’ rule of the BJP accusing it of running away from its responsibilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, were among those present apart from several MLAs and representatives of CPI, Telangana Jana Samiti and Aam Aadmi Party.

Mr. Vikramarka said the BJP was hell-bent on destroying democracy that was established through lots of struggles. He said that Parliament, which is a temple of democracy, was attacked and Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are escaping from their responsibility of explaining to the nation, he said.

He termed the behaviour of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah an attack on the Indian Constitution and those questioning them were being suspended from Parliament. This is unprecedented and a danger for the country.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that the NDA government could not even provide security to Parliament and how can people expect them to save the country. He said the previous Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government in Telangana too behaved similarly trying to crush people’s voice and people would teach the BJP a lesson like they did to the BRS.

Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar said the BJP doesn’t believe even the Parliament but was relying entirely on the CBI and ED. The suspension of MLAs on such a large scale shows the dictatorial attitude of the BJP government. CPI MLA, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, TPCC senior vice presidents, Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, TJS president, M. Kodandaram and others spoke. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud presided.

