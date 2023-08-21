Moderate to light showers likely across Telangana today, tomorrow

August 21, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana and rain occurred at many places over the State in the last 24 hours, including 5 cm rain recorded each in Parkal (Hanumakonda), Boath (Adilabad); 4 cm each in Bazarhathnoor, Talamadugu ( Adilabad), Nallabelly (Warangal), Venkatapuram (Mulugu), Kerameri (Kumaram Bheem Asifabad), etc.

Weather reports issued by the India Meteorological Department and TS Developmental Planning Society (TSDPS) on Sunday shared forecast of generally cloudy sky with thundershowers or moderate to light showers across Telangana for the next couple of days. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31-35 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 23-26 degrees C.

TSDPS said the highest rainfall recorded was 6.9 cm in Neradigonda (Adilabad). Heavy rainfall (6.5-11.5 cm) was received only in Adilabad district while moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Kamareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Mulugu districts.

Light rainfall (.25-1.5 cm) and very light rainfall (upto 0.24 cm) was received all over the State. Within GHMC, highest rainfall recorded was 0.16 cm in Patancheruvu, Sangareddy district.