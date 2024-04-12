Model United Nations conference begins at Hyderabad college

April 12, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The 13th edition of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Model United Nations (CBITMUN) began in Hyderabad on Friday. As delegates settled into their roles representing various nations and parliamentarians, the stage is set for three days of intense debate, negotiation and conflict resolution. CBITMUN promises to be a platform where young minds converge to tackle pressing global issues and foster meaningful dialogue, a press release said.

With Justice E.V. Venugopal of the High Court as the chief guest and Mahesh Bigala, former NRI coordinator for the Telangana government as the guest of honour, the inauguration ceremony saw over 400 enthusiastic participants from across the country.

CBIT principal C.V. Narasimhulu, who presided over the event, emphasised the importance of diplomacy and global cooperation in addressing today’s challenges.

