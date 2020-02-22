Model police station to ensure staff stay fit

The eighth best police station in the country, according to the ranking by Union Home Ministry, the Chopadandi Model Police Station has added another feature.

A gym well equipped with physical fitness training equipment was inaugurated by Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy at the model police station in the district on Saturday.

The gym was set up at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh in the police station as part of the infrastructure required for the maintenance of the police personnel fitness programme. Though the police station has a badminton court the police personnel and officers were unable to utilise it when the weather was inclement.

To overcome the problems of weather, the police department built a room for the gym on the police station premises and provided necessary equipment like treadmill, cross-trainer, weights, dumb-bells, fitness ball, yoga mats and skipping ropes, among others.

The focus on fitness with some equipment being made available had motivated the police personnel posted at the rural police station to include physical fitness into their lifestyle. This has also helped them improve their performance of duty, an official said.

Talking to The Hindu on Saturday, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that the ultimate requirement of any police personnel for policing is to remain fit and healthy. If there is no fitness of the cop, it would definitely affect his performance and interaction with the people visiting the police station. If a cop is allowed to spend some time in the gym at his workplace it would definitely bring a lot of change among the attitude of the cops and also his performance of duties, he stated.

The Commissionerate of Police had made it mandatory for all the police personnel to keep fit and started imparting training in Krav Maga, the Israeli self-defence training, martial arts and yoga. Now, the Police Commissionerate decided to set up gyms in all police stations in a phased manner to help the cops spend some time in the gym and remain fit and healthy.

Accordingly, in the first phase, they would set up gyms in the model police stations such as LMD, Jammikunta, Ramadugu, Gangadhara, Karimnagar Three town and Karimnagar Two town police stations as and when the funds are available. Later, they would take up setting such facilities in traffic police station also, the CP added.