Model markets to be repurposed

April 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC is thinking of ways to repurpose the buildings and tenements constructed for accommodating model markets across the city.

Proposals have been invited from the Engineering officials from all the circles, to suggest ways in which the left over shops of the markets may be put to use.

The corporation had intended to build a total 200 model markets initially, and started and completed construction of 38 markets so far.

However, when it tried to lease out the shops, there were no takers at all. The high rents were surmised to be the reason initially. However, even after the rents were drastically reduced, nobody came forward to occupy them.

Only about 30% of the total space could be leased out as of now, four to five years after construction.

Officials say that the reason might be their distance from the main road, which acted as deterrent for the vendors.

Of the total 583 shops in 38 buildings, only about 175 have been occupied. A few buildings have recorded zero occupancy, officials informed.

GHMC authorities are attempting to repurpose the remaining shops, based on the respective local needs.

Cooperative credit societies, Basti Dawakhanas, counselling centres for self-help groups, small gyms, and libraries/reading rooms are a few suggestions received.