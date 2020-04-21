Mock NEET, JEE, EAMCET tests

Students preparing for JEE, NEET and EAMCET can take over 50 mock tests on the TOSO App, developed by a start-up GRK Technologies based out of IIIT-Hyderabad. GVS Giri, director, GRK Techhnologies, said that the application has over 50 mock tests with each question provided with a detailed solution and the key. Test takers can get analysis of section-wise performance. More details can be had on https://tosoapp.com/2020 or on 8008503613.