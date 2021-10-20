KHAMMAM

20 October 2021 21:21 IST

Around 55.6% of the total 3,830 persons, who registered their names through the distributed ledger technology based e-voting application, participated in the dummy election (mock e-voting) conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) as part of the dry run of the country’s first smartphone-based e-voting solution, on a pilot basis in Khammam on Wednesday.

According to sources, as many as 2128 registered voters in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits participated in the mock voting through the “TSEC eVote” Android app from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.

The TSEC’s digital initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Emerging Technologies Wing of the State IT Department and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to create an e-voting facility for certain sections of the electors including differently abled voters to make elections more inclusive and accessible.

Sources said that 14,804 persons tried to register their names for the mock voting through the mobile app during the stipulated period. However, only 3830 persons succeeded in enrolling their names through the DLT-based e-Voting application.

Many applicants reportedly faced technical glitches during the registration process due to reasons like failure to link their Aadhaar cards with mobile phone numbers, among other factors, sources added.

In a statement, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi said the mock voting (dry run for e-Voting) was conducted successfully.

The TSEC’s initiative received positive feedback from an overwhelming number of voters.