Mobis India signs pact with IIT-H

Joint research on advanced automotive technologies

With the aim to accelerate research in the field of advanced automotive technologies, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) joined hands with Mobis India Limited.

IIT-H will leverage its expertise in the field of mathematical modeling, machine learning, and hardware prototypes for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) to address India-specific challenges in ADAS and hardware resource optimisation techniques for chassis software. An MoU in this regard was signed last week.

Expressing delight at the collaboration, Mobis India chief technical officer Jae oh Cha said: “Mobis India Limited (Mobis Technical Centre of India) is happy to collaborate with IIT-H for future technology development in advanced driver assistance systems and chassis systems for Indian automobile market.”

Speaking on occasion, IIT-H director B. S. Murty said: “With this collaboration, IIT-H aims to strengthen further its expertise in the field of automotive industry, specific to advanced automotive technologies like ADAS. This pact will enable our researcher to answer the unsolved challenges and equip IIT-H to prepare industry-ready human resources with the domain expertise to achieve our motto of inventing and innovating in technology for humanity, which is short for IITH.”

