Mobile toilet vehicle flagged off

Khammam police on Tuesday pressed into service a specially-designed vehicle named “mobile restroom” for the convenience of women police personnel on bandobust duties.

The mobile restroom vehicle was flagged off by Additional DCP (Administration) Injarapu Pooja in the presence of Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal at police parade grounds here on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art vehicle, costing ₹29 lakh, is equipped with modern facilities, including a western style toilet and wash basins.

It will be made available to women police on bandobust duties, mainly during major events such as festivals, religious fairs and public meetings, sources said.

The vehicle will be stationed in the district police headquarters and deployed wherever necessary.