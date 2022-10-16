Mobile phone snatchers nabbed 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 22:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan Bazaar police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly snatched cell phone of a person in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a complaint by Md. Qudus Ahmed, his phone was snatched by two unknown persons who came on a motorcycle when he was walking back home in the late hours on Friday.

The police who went through CCTV footage on the route and said it has nabbed two youths – Md. Ibrahim and Laxman, both residents of Kacheguda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police recovered the complainant’s phone and seized the vehicle used in the offence.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app