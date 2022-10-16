Telangana

Mobile phone snatchers nabbed 

The Sultan Bazaar police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly snatched cell phone of a person in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a complaint by Md. Qudus Ahmed, his phone was snatched by two unknown persons who came on a motorcycle when he was walking back home in the late hours on Friday.

The police who went through CCTV footage on the route and said it has nabbed two youths – Md. Ibrahim and Laxman, both residents of Kacheguda.

Police recovered the complainant’s phone and seized the vehicle used in the offence.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2022 10:12:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/mobile-phone-snatchers-nabbed/article66018821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY