Mobile phone snatchers nabbed 

The Sultan Bazaar police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly snatched cell phone of a person in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a complaint by Md. Qudus Ahmed, his phone was snatched by two unknown persons who came on a motorcycle when he was walking back home in the late hours on Friday.

The police who went through CCTV footage on the route and said it has nabbed two youths – Md. Ibrahim and Laxman, both residents of Kacheguda.

Police recovered the complainant’s phone and seized the vehicle used in the offence.