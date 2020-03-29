Mobile command control vehicle deployed in Karimnagar

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police launched a mobile command control unit in Karimnagar town for the effective implementation of lockdown and curfew and check the spread of COVID-19.

The mobile command control was used for the first time in Karimnagar town on Saturday night. Collector K. Shashanka, Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and went around in the vehicle, which has a video wall, PTZ camera to provide 360 degree video coverage and two other cameras and VHF set for communication. There is a public address system to warn the people and sending messages about curfew and lockdown etc.

The mobile command control is being used throughout the day to enforce the lockdown and curfew and collect video evidence. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that the government had sanctioned the mobile command control vehicle to Karimnagar for the maintenance of law and order and implementation of lockdown and curfew.