Mobile apps launched to monitor and improve Palle Pragati works

The State government has launched two mobile applications for effectively monitoring the works undertaken by the gram panchayats and improving their efficiency.

The launch of the two apps – Palle Pragati PS App (panchayat secretary app) and Monitoring App – are aimed at enhancing the performance of the officials at the grass root level and enable supervision of the works taken up by the inspection officers concerned on a daily basis. The apps envisage identification of the problems at village level, steps for speedy resolution of the issues and bringing in transparency in the works launched.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao formally unveiled the apps here on Monday. The development follows the Palle Pragati programme, a brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for improving infrastructure and ensuring all round development of villages. The app for panchayat secretaries is aimed at taking up cleanliness programmes including cleaning of roads, drains, government offices premises, collection of solid and liquid wastes, and maintenance of street-lighting on a daily basis.

The app would enable maintaining records of Palle Pragati works on monthly basis, including cleaning of water tanks, conduct of gram sabha, maintenance of records of the respective villages, permissions and certificates issued, revenue of the respective panchayat, expenditure and other works. The reports generated on these aspects would be forwarded to the inspection app wherein the officials entrusted with inspecting the works would certify them. Inspection officers would be given targets based on the information ported on to the app designed for them.

The inspection officials on their part would check the effectiveness in delivery of services by eliciting response from the residents. They would also check issues like utilisation of dumping yards, maintenance of nurseries and parks, financial transactions of the respective gram panchayats and certification of the cheques issued by the respective gram panchayat.

They would assess the performance of the panchayats based on different parameters and give ranking to the panchayats accordingly. The app had been developed in such a manner that the inspection report would be generated by the app and would be forwarded to the respective panchayat secretaries for their consent.

The Minister said the app had been designed to fix responsibilities of the officials at different levels for effectively delivering services to people through team work. These apps would ensure constant flow of information about the progress of works launched in the villages on daily and monthly basis so that works could be speeded up wherever necessary and improvements could be made to ensure all round development of the villages, he said.