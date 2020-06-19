Mobile app for information about weather launched

Hyderabad

19 June 2020

This is especially useful to farmers

People of the State will forthwith have weather-related information on their fingertips for planning any activity.

The State government launched a mobile application enabling people to access information about weather conditions for planning their activities. The app, TS-Weather, is especially useful to farmers in planning their agriculture-related activitieswhile general public can plan their visits based on the weather info.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar formally launched the app designed and developed by the Telangana State Development Planning Society on Friday. He also unveiled posters relating to the app that could be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

He said the app was designed to give comprehensive information about weather like rainfall warnings which the people could utilise in planning their activities.

Mobile users could access information relating to all areas across the State from remote villages to core urban centres at their fingertips through the application.