MMTS train derailed near Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday

Delayed information on Wednesday shows that the reason for the cancellation of several MMTS suburban train services is not only because of the ongoing new line works within the twin cities. Derailment of a MMTS train on Tuesday morning was also a reason.

According to official sources, the local train moving from Medchal towards Secunderabad station got derailed near the Rail Nilayam at about 11.15 a.m. leading to disruption of rail traffic for about one-and-half-hours till the salvage teams took up repairs immediately considering it was the main line.

Luckily, there were no major injuries to either the travelling passengers or the railway staff as the train was said to be moving at about 20 kmph as was instructed because a traffic block was in place due to the ongoing construction work of a loop line between Sithaphalmandi-Lalaguda section. Passengers were reported to have immediately clambered down and left the place on foot though the exact number is not known.

The railway sources informed that an investigation is on to find out the reasons for the derailment – whether it was because of the rolling stock or any other reason considering that many other express and freight trains had passed the section adhering to the to the prescribed speed limit.

Local MMTS services between Secunderabad-Medchal, Falaknuma-Secunderabad, Medchal-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Falaknuma were cancelled while Lingampalli-Medchal service was curtailed at Secunderabad station yesterday.

