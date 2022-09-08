MMTS specials for Ganesh immersion

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in twin cities in the intervening night of September 9 and 10 (between 22:00 hours of Friday and 04:00 hours of Saturday), as per the following schedule, for the convenience of passengers during Ganesh immersion.

GSH-1 Secunderabad – Hyderabad 09.09.2022 23.30 00.05, GHL-2 Hyderabad-Lingampalli 10.09.2022 00.30 01.20, GLH-3 Lingampalli – Hyderabad 10.09.2022 01.50 02.40, GHS-4 Hyderabad – Secunderabad 10.09.2022 03.30 04.00, GHL-5 Hyderabad – Lingampalli 09.09.2022 23.00 23.50, GLF-6 Lingampalli - Falaknuma 10.09.2022 00.10 01.50, GFS-7 Falaknuma – Secunderabad 10.09.2022 02.20 03.00 and GSH-8 Secunderabad – Hyderabad 10.09.2022 04.00 04.40, said a press release on Thursday.