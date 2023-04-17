ADVERTISEMENT

MMTS Phase -II to be completed in all aspects by Jan. 2024

April 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The MMTS Phase II project will be completed in all aspects by Jan. 2024 while the upcoming Cherlapalli new terminal station will be commissioned by this year-end, said South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday.

The phase two lines between Falaknuma-Umdanagar and Secunderabad-Medchal were commissioned recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the remaining sections include Secunderabad-Moula Ali and Moula Ali-Malkajgiri and Sitaphalmandi routes.

Talking to the media, Mr. Jain said with the suburban train services extended up to Umdanagar, which is about six kilometres from international airport, people can make use of the facility with the railways having talks with the cabs and transport firms to run shuttle services to the airport.

The overall expenditure of the MMTS Phase II project has shot up to ₹1,169 crore with the railways spending ₹860 crore and the State government allocating about ₹379 crore out of the ₹779 crore of its share as part of the two-thirds cost, he explained.

The GM said 13 new trains, including the two Vande Bharat services, were introduced last year and eight trains have been quipped with the safer and faster LHB coaches. Principal chief operations manager B. Nagya, principal chief commercial manager K.R.K. Reddy, chief administrative officer - construction - Neeraj Agrawal, principal chief electrical manger P.D. Mishra were also present

