MMTS improves punctuality to 93%, carries 66,000 passengers daily, says SCR official

The MMTS fare is very less when compared to the other modes of transport. | Photo Credit: File photo

The South Central Railway (SCR) has stated that despite shutting down 34 MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) on Sundays, the average number of passengers travelling through these suburban trains has increased from 51,000 in April to 66,000 passengers a day now.

After the COVID-19 pandemic induced stoppage of MMTS trains, they were gradually reintroduced from June 2021, and currently, 86 services are being operated daily from Monday to Saturday for the benefit of the daily commuters in the twin city region, said senior officials on Thursday.

The 34 services which are being shut on weekends is to optimally utilise the lesser number of passengers owing to most of the office, schools, colleges, etc being closed. This time is being utilised for important maintenance works so as to avoid inconvenience to the travelling public on regular working days and large section is not affected, they explained.

The rise in patronage is also being attributed to the punctual operation of the MMTS services. In the current financial year, it has consistently been operating at over 90% punctuality in the current financial year averaging 93.7% till date in October.

MMTS continues to be the least-cost transport option for the suburban passengers in the twin cities region with the fare starting from ₹5 (for travel up to 15 km) and increases to ₹10 for passenger travelling up to 40 km. The maximum fare is only ₹15 for passengers travelling beyond 40 km.

The season ticket facility available for daily commuters is very less when compared to the other modes of transport. Both regular tickets as well as the season tickets can also be purchased online through the UTS mobile App. MMTS tickets can also be purchased at general booking counters and through automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs), informed chief public relations officer Ch. Rakesh.

General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain has appealed to the daily commuters to make use of the MMTS services considering it is the most convenient, safe and economical.

The MMTS services are spread over 50 km over sections of Falaknuma – Secunderabad – Hyderabad – Begumpet – Lingampalli – Telapur – Ramachandrapuram, covering 29 railway stations, connecting the southern and eastern parts of the city with the fast developing western part of the city.