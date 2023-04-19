ADVERTISEMENT

MMTS daily services rise to 106 with two new sections

April 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MMTS is the most cost-effective means of transport in the twin city region with the minimum fare being ₹5, and the maximum fare being ₹15

The Hindu Bureau

The MMTS suburban rail service covering Hyderabad – Secunderabad is now available across nearly 90 Rkms (rail km) rail network from 48 Rkms with the new areas being served like Secunderabad – Medchal and Umdanagar – Falaknuma sections, consequently the number of services has been increased to 106 daily.

With 20 MMTS services between Secunderabad – Medchal, passengers near stations like Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal Bolarum, Gundlapochampally, Gowdavalli and others will be able to avail the services.

In addition, 20 MMTS train services which were being operated till Falaknuma have also been extended up to Umdanagar, i.e., the nearest railway station to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Hence, passengers travelling to the airport will have the option of travelling to the nearest rail head through this service.

MMTS is the most cost-effective means of transport in the twin city region, where the minimum fare is just ₹5 and the maximum fare is ₹15 only. Passengers of the new sections like Medchal, Bolarum, Malkajgiri, Umdanagar, etc will also be able to travel in a safe, secure, faster and economical mode of transportation within the city limits.

This will be particularly beneficial to students, commuters, small business people, ladies, employees etc., pointed out General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, who urged citizens to make use of the services. Works on the remaining stretches on MMTS Phase-II extension are also progressing speedily, added CPRO Ch. Rakesh, in a press release on Wednesday.

