MMD to transform Sircilla district

The Mid Manair Dam, also known as Sri Raja Rajeshwara (SRR) reservoir in Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district, is all set to be filled to the brim in another two days and transform the upland district on the agricultural front in the days to come.

Against its full capacity of 25.875 tmcft, the MMD was having 23.5 tmcft of water and it is receiving inflows of 9,500 cusecs into the project from Laxmipur pump house following the lifting of water from the Sripada Yellampalli project. Already, the project backwaters has even crossed the Sircilla textile town, bringing cheer to locals and the farming community.

Irrigation officials said they would fill the MMD to 25.50 tmcft by Friday evening as they were lifting daily one tmcft from Laxmipur pump house to the SRR reservoir. After filling the MMD, plans are afoot to lift the water into Asia’s biggest surge pool in Thippapur of Illanthakunta mandal and later into the Annapurna reservoir, which is having a storage capacity of 3.5 tmcft.

The water would be lifted to height of 101.2 metres to the Annapurna reservoir from the surge pool. Later, it would be lifted into the Ranganayakasagar and the Mallannasagar. Officials have decided to lift at least 88 tmcft in 90 days from the MMD to fill Ranganayaka sagar and Mallannasagar to transform the erstwhile Medak district on irrigation front.

To lift the water from Asia’s biggest surge pool, officials are awaiting the schedule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The surge pool, 92 metres deep and 56 metres in diameter, would store one tmcft of water.

Downstream of MMD reservoir, the Lower Manair Dam has received 23 tmcft against its full capacity of 24 tmcft. Now, the SRSP authorities have decided to release water for irrigation requirements during the rabi season. The LMD would further receive water from Kakatiya canal of SRSP and would be filled to the brim.