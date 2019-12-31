MMD land oustees obstruct CM’s convoy

Mild commotion prevailed at Vemulawada temple town when the land oustees of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) obstructed the convoy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit to the temple town on Monday.

Sensing possible trouble from the land oustees, the police made unprecedented security arrangements in the temple town. However, the oustees, posing as people welcoming the Chief Minister, in the narrow lanes of the temple shrine, sprang a surprise by coming on to the road and obstructed the convoy.

The police swung into action, arrested the protesters, and shifted them to a police station. The police also prevented the residents of Neelogipalli village, the submerged village of the MMD reservoir, from staging protests.

Earlier, the police made preventive arrests of several JAC leaders belonging to the MMD land oustees association, including the Congress leaders in the district. The oustees were demanding suitable compensation, the promised double bedroom houses, besides many others.