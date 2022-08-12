Telangana

MLRIT gets NBA Tier-1 status for all the courses

Special CorrespondentAugust 12, 2022 08:42 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 08:44 IST

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) achieved Tier-1 status for all the eligible engineering programmes from the academic year 2022 to 2025. The institute was accredited by NBA for the first time in the year 2013 and it was given NBA Tier-1 status for all the eligible branches and courses in 2019 earlier. The NBA Tier-1 status (re-accreditation ) was awarded for all the eligible courses from 2022 to 2025 academic year block.

MLRIT secretary Marri Raja Sekhar Reddy said that it was also accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade and is one of the few institutions in both the Telugu States to have secured the NBA Tier-I status for all the eligible branches of engineering. He said the college was established in 2005 and functions with a motto to provide quality technical education through a rigorous academic schedule by establishing laboratories with top companies of the industry.

Principal Dr. K. Srinivas Rao appreciated all the heads and said that 1,250 students were placed in various multinational companies for the year 2022, achieving 94% placements.

