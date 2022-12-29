MLRIT faculty and students filed 104 utility patents this year

December 29, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) achieved the remarkable milestone of publishing 104 utility patents in the year 2022, which is the highest in Telangana among the engineering colleges. An Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) was established this year with the support of Ministry of MSME, Government of India. The IPFC mentors the faculty members and students to convert their ideas into secured marketable products by proper filing of various forms of IPRs, a statement from MLRIT said.