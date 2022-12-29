HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLRIT faculty and students filed 104 utility patents this year

December 29, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) achieved the remarkable milestone of publishing 104 utility patents in the year 2022, which is the highest in Telangana among the engineering colleges. An Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) was established this year with the support of Ministry of MSME, Government of India. The IPFC mentors the faculty members and students to convert their ideas into secured marketable products by proper filing of various forms of IPRs, a statement from MLRIT said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.