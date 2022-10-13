MLRIT bags SAE India award for mobility industry development

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 02:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) was honoured with the SAE INDIA Foundation - Corporate Award for the year 2021-22 for its contribution to the development of mobility Industry including Automotive and Aerospace

ADVERTISEMENT

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) was honoured with the SAE INDIA Foundation - Corporate Award for the year 2021-22 for its contribution to the development of mobility industry, including automotive and aerospace.

MLRIT Principal K.Srinivas Rao and Mechanical department head M. Venkateswar Reddy received the award from SAE International president Srikanth Srinivas at a programme held in New Delhi.

SAE INDIA Foundation Awards are given in five categories for contributions of individual professional members, student members, industry and academia towards the development of the mobility Industry. This year, Boeing India-Bangalore, Robert Bosch- Pune, ICAT-Manesar, and MLRIT were among those who received the awards

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Institute secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said the college organised and also participated in many SAE events and competitions like SAE SUPRA (Formula III Race Car Design ), BAJA (All Terrain Vehicle Design), ADC (Aero Design Challenge), TDC (Tractor Design Competition), BDC (Bicycle Design Competition) and ETWDC (Electric Two Wheeler Design Competition) among others. The competitions help students to enhance their skill sets and make them industry-ready, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app