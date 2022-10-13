MLRIT bags SAE India award for mobility industry development

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) was honoured with the SAE INDIA Foundation - Corporate Award for the year 2021-22 for its contribution to the development of mobility Industry including Automotive and Aerospace

MLRIT Principal K.Srinivas Rao and Mechanical department head M. Venkateswar Reddy received the award from SAE International president Srikanth Srinivas at a programme held in New Delhi.

SAE INDIA Foundation Awards are given in five categories for contributions of individual professional members, student members, industry and academia towards the development of the mobility Industry. This year, Boeing India-Bangalore, Robert Bosch- Pune, ICAT-Manesar, and MLRIT were among those who received the awards

Institute secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said the college organised and also participated in many SAE events and competitions like SAE SUPRA (Formula III Race Car Design ), BAJA (All Terrain Vehicle Design), ADC (Aero Design Challenge), TDC (Tractor Design Competition), BDC (Bicycle Design Competition) and ETWDC (Electric Two Wheeler Design Competition) among others. The competitions help students to enhance their skill sets and make them industry-ready, he added.