MLRIT Annual Day

The MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) celebrated its 17th Annual Day in the presence of Emmanuel Gosula, senior resource development manager at EPAM Systems, who was the chief guest.

The institute also organised various events on the occasion like dance programmes and skits that tested the creative skills of the students. Prizes were given to winners by MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy.

He said that MLRIT was conferred autonomous status by the UGC. It was also awarded an A grade when re-accredited by the National Board of Accreditation. He said that the college signed MoUs with HBOTS, IDS and HIDS with regard to AI/ML Robotics, Block Chain Technology and AR VR course training services.

Principal K. Srinivas Rao said that MLRIT reached the benchmark of ₹50 lakh per annum salary and achieved a 90% placement record.