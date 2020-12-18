MLC urges CM to resolve problems of teaching community

HYDERABAD

18 December 2020 19:45 IST

Teachers plan maha dharna on December 29

Teachers MLC A. Narsi Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to solve the problems faced by the teaching community including promotions.

He requested that the government allow inter-district and inter-State transfers of teachers besides releasing schedule for promotions of teachers in posts like headmasters, upgraded pundits and PETs. The government should allow general transfers at different levels.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Narsi Reddy lamented that there were no promotions of teachers since past five years. Though there could be hurdles in announcing the process, the government should evolve solutions to clear them. But there had been no effort in this direction since more than a year.

He requested the Chief Minister to hold discussions with the representatives of the teachers’ bodies like JACTO for finalizing an action plan to resolve their grievances. This would ensure that the teachers’ community would not go ahead with their proposed maha dharna on December 29.