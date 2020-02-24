MLC protests as toll officials refuse exemption

Choutuppal (YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI)

24 February 2020 20:23 IST

Toll plaza officials failed to recognise him as he did not have a gunman, he complains

Member of Legislative Council for Teachers Constituency (Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda) Alugubelli Narsi Reddy had a bitter experience on Monday, as toll officials here said his exemption from paying toll was not registered under any category, spurring him to stage a sit-in protest.

The senior teacher-leader said it was not his first experience and umpteen requests for a ‘free-tag’, an entitlement, were not acknowledged, pushing him to stage a protest at the toll plaza.

Mr. Narsi Reddy who was going to Hyderabad from Nalgonda on Monday morning was stopped by toll personnel at Panthangi plaza for payment. Although he pointed to the windshield sticker — Telangana State MLC–Teachers — and produced his State MLC identity card to officials, he was not allowed, he said.

“They are doing this for at least the dozenth time. I gave my number several times, also applied for a FasTAG under people representatives’ category 40 days ago. But there has been no response. Toll personnel can’t say I am not an MLC since I don’t have a gunman,” he said, speaking to press from the vehicle bay.

Mr. Narsi Reddy said it was his choice not to have an armed personnel by his side, but toll officials should not identify people representatives by accompanying gunmen and condemned their attitude. The officials at the toll plaza were giving free rides to many vehicle users who were neither people’s representatives nor qualified for an exemption, he charged.

Following the protest, senior toll officials and local police reached the scene. The protest which was on for almost an hour till about 11.15 a.m., was withdrawn after officials apologized for the mistake. They assured the MLC that such incidents would not recur.