Telangana

MLC post for Kaushik Reddy

The Cabinet on Sunday decided to recommend P. Kaushik Reddy, who recently joined the TRS, for nomination to the Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota. His name was referred to the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Reddy will fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Prof. Srinivas Reddy in June. He was an office-bearer of the State committee of Congress until his resignation from the party last month. He had polled 61,000 votes when he lost to former Minister Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad Assembly constituency in 2018 polls.


