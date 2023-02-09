ADVERTISEMENT

MLC polls on March 13

February 09, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The elections to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of members representing the teachers constituency of Hyderabad - Rangareddy - Mahbubnagar and local bodies constituency of Hyderabad in the Legislative Council will be held on March 13. The present MLCs of the two constituencies are scheduled to retire next month. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission on Thursday, the election notification will be issued on February 16, last date for filing nominations was February 23, scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations was February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 16. The members who will retire which has necessitated the election were Katepalli Janardhan Reddy from teachers constituency and Mr. Syed Amin-ul-Jaffri of MIM from Hyderabad local bodies constituency. eom/

