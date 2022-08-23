MLC Kavitha to legally fight BJP’s ‘false charges’ against her

MLC Kalvakunla Kavitha | Photo Credit: file photo

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has decided to fight out the allegations being levelled against her linking her name to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy modifications legally by filing an injunction petition against the BJP leaders who levelled the charges against her.

She alleged that BJP activists had attacked her house on Monday night and it was the height of BJP’s high-handed and coercive politics. Instead of going ahead with the investigating agencies in their hand, the BJP was spreading misinformation and lies dragging her name into the issue.

According to Ms. Kavitha’s office, an injunction petition was filed before the 9 th Additional Chief Judge in the City Civil Courts stating that BJP MP (West Delhi) Parvesh Verma and an ex-MLA of BJP from Delhi (Rajouri Garden) Manjinder Singh Sirsa had levelled baseless accusations against her in the matter of alleged irregularities in the modification of Delhi liquor policy.

She submitted to the court that the two BJP leaders had wilfully defamed her reputation in public life with their false and baseless allegations by following illegal methods. Stating that there was no truth in any of their accusations made against her, she appealed to the court to issue direction to the two BJP leaders to tender an unconditional apology to her.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders, including ministers and legislators, have rallied behind Ms. Kavitha expressing their solidarity. Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod and G. Kamalakar, TSRTC Chairman B. Goverdhan, legislators Md. Shakeel, K. Vidyasagar Rao, Ch. Dharma Reddy, D. Nagender, M. Gopal, A. Jeevan Reddy, B. Ganesh Gupta and others visited Ms. Kavitha at her residence here.

Addressing a press conference, Messrs Goverdhan, B. Suman, Jeevan Reddy and Ganesh Gupta said the BJP was trying to tarnish the image of TRS leaders unable to face TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao politically. Condemning the attack on Ms. Kavitha’s house by BJP activists, they said the TRS leadership would not fear such petty and mudslinging politics.

Stating that there was a look-out notice against one of the two BJP leaders who levelled accusations against Ms. Kavitha, the TRS leaders alleged that the ruling party at the Centre had made the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and Central Bureau of Investigation agencies/ departments as puppets and using them illegally against the leaders of political parties opposing it and the non-BJP ruled States to harass and coerce them.

Minister Srinivas Yadav cautioned the BJP leaders saying that the party leaders in Telangana would not be able to even come out of their houses if the TRS ranks made up their mind.