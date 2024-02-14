ADVERTISEMENT

MLC Kavitha raises concerns over ragging at Ramagundam Medical College

February 14, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The issue of alleged ragging at Ramagundam Medical College was raised by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. In a communication addressed to the Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council, Ms. Kavitha stated that it has come to her notice that incidents of ragging have been on the rise within the premises of the medical college.

“Ragging, in any form, is not only a violation of human rights but also poses serious risks to the mental and physical well-being of students. It creates an atmosphere of fear and intimidation hindering the educational process and jeopardizing the future of the youth,” she stated.

Ms. Kavitha urged the Telangana Legislative Council to take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate measures to address the issue of ragging in the medical college. 

