MLC Kavitha hits out at BJP, Congress for faulting BRS in giving tickets to seven women only

August 22, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party chief G. Kishan Reddy and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy for trying to fault the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership for giving tickets to only seven women candidates, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dared the two parties to bring in a legislation for women’s quota in in the legislatures.

Reacting to the remarks made by the two leaders on Monday after the BRS announced its first list of 115 candidates that had seven women candidates, Ms. Kavitha sought to know from Mr. Kishan Reddy, as to why the BJP leadership could not get the Women’s quota Bill passed in the Parliament when it had comfortable majority.

Responding to the criticism on a social media platform, Ms. Kavitha said: “Your concern for women’s rights is astonishing. With overwhelming majority in the Parliament, BJP can table and pass any Bill. Your party has even refused to entertain its two-time manifesto promise of Women’s Reservation Bill.”

She said BJP speaking on the ticket distribution by the BRS exposes its frustration and confusion. “You were waiting to poach our candidates, who did not get the tickets. Please don’t link your political insecurities to Women’s representation,” she commented on the social media.

She also targeted the TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanding to know from him why AICC leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others did not question the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Women’s Reservation Bill.

Ms. Kavitha ridiculed the Congress leaders stating that the ones who are talking about allocating 33% seats to women in Uttar Pradesh had in fact done it in all the losing seats. In Karnataka Assembly elections too, the party gave tickets to only 15 women candidates of whom three came out victorious. Among the 18 Ministers, the party has given representation to only a lone women as a Minister.

The Congress party used the Women’s Reservation Bill for decades for its selfish politics, she said adding that women’s rights should be implemented within the framework of the constitution. All parties should come together with sincerity for that.

