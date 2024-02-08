MLC Kavitha demands removal of new TSPSC Chairman, order judicial probe

February 08, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has demanded that the State Government remove new Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) M. Mahender Reddy and order a judicial inquiry into the allegations of corruption against him.

Speaking to newspersons in her residence in Hyderabad on February 8, 2024, she objected to the appointment two TSPSC members – Y. Ram Mohan Rao, an Andhra-native, and P. Rajani Kumari, who has been in active political till her appointment. Further, she criticised the Congress Government for appointing three of the four Directors appointed in a power utility with the Andhra-native officers, who were sent to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh by the D.M. Dharmadhikari Commission.

Further, she opposed the appointment of another Andhra-region personal Prasanna Kumar as the Advisor to the Legislature despite speaking against the Advisors system by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, when in opposition. Besides, those who fought Mr. Revanth Reddy’s cash-for-vote scam case in the Supreme Court were appointed as the Advocates on Record for Telangana in the apex court.

Going back to the TSPSC issue, she sought to know how an individual facing corruption allegations would do justice to the unemployed youth. She mentioned that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy too made serious allegations against Mr. Mahender Reddy that he had amassed to ₹1 lakh crore wealth when he was the Director General of Police and asked how the latter had become clean overnight.

The Congress party had strongly opposed the appointment of retired officers in key posts by the BRS Government but after coming the power it was doing the same and the best example was the appointment of Mr. Mahender Reddy as the TSPSC Chairman.

On appointment of staff nurses, police constables and upgradation of mini Anganwadis, she said the previous BRS Government had completed all the process and the Congress Government was also giving appointment letters now claiming them as the posts filled by the present government. The Congress Government was also doing the same in the matter of appointments on compassionate grounds in the Singareni Colliers, which was discontinued by the Congress Government in the past and revived by the previous BRS Government.

Responding to a question on the changes proposed in the “Telangsana Thalli” statue and State song, she said Mr. Revanth Reddy would be eligible to do so only if he recites the slogan of “Jai Telangana” as the son of Telangana and not as the political stooge of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who opposed formation of Telangana State tooth and nail.