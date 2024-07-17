ADVERTISEMENT

MLC Jeevan Reddy urges State govt. support for Gulf workers’ families 

Published - July 17, 2024 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) T. Jeevan Reddy has called for increased government support for the families of Gulf workers from Telangana. He stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive support system, including financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of deceased Gulf workers. Additionally, he advocated for priority access to educational opportunities for these workers’ children, such as admission to Residential Schools, Gurukula Ashram Schools, and other schemes.  

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, he pointed out that nearly 15 lakh families from Telangana have members employed in Gulf countries, contributing an estimated ₹18,000 crore in foreign exchange every year over the past decade since the formation of Telangana.  Despite this considerable financial input, the MLC lamented the lack of direct benefits provided to these families and proposed the establishment of a Labour Welfare Board, like the one in Kerala, to systematically address the needs of Gulf workers and their families.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US