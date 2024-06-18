GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLC Jeevan Reddy accuses BRS of diverting attention from corruption charges

Mr. Reddy highlighted that the BRS failed to conduct the Group 1 exam even once during their decade-long rule

Published - June 18, 2024 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Congress senior leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) T. Jeevan Reddy. File

Congress senior leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) T. Jeevan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: K V RAMANA

Congress senior leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) T. Jeevan Reddy has made a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, alleging that they have disrupted the lives of the youth for the past ten years under its regime. He demanded former minister T. Harish Rao to clarify whether the BRS party opposes the Congress government’s efforts to fill job vacancies. 

Interacting with the media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy highlighted that the BRS failed to conduct the Group 1 exam even once during their decade-long rule. In contrast, the Congress has already filled 30,000 jobs within six months and will conduct the exams as per the schedule.  

He further accused the BRS of imposing a ₹40,000 crore financial burden on the power department due to former CM K. Chandrasekar Rao’s (KCR) decisions. Mr. Reddy alleged that the BRS government had purchased the power from Chhattisgarh by paying higher charges and ignored warnings about the financial burden posed by the Yadadri power plant. He questioned the rationale behind initiating a power plant in Damaracharla instead of areas where coal is produced. 

He questioned the logic of resolving issues by pushing the State into severe debt and assured that the Congress would implement all guarantees within their five-year tenure. 

