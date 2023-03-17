MLC election result, a glimpse of Telangana’s future: BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya

March 17, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya on Friday said the result of MLC election from teachers’ constituency in Telangana was an indication of what was on the cards for Telangana in the near future.

Mr. Arya visited the party’s district headquarters here while on his way to Karnataka to participate in a party programme. He said the victory of A.V.N. Reddy, a candidate supported by the BJP, in the election indicated how the people would vote in the coming general elections. “Teachers are going to play a key role in the elections,” he told media persons here.

He said that the alleged involvement of MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam; leak of TSPSC examination papers and subsequent cancellation of the test; and family rule in the State showed the prevailing conditions in Telangana and that the people were ready to teach a lesson to the ruling BRS. The BJP would come to power in Telangana in the next elections, he added.

Morcha district president K. Ashwant, BJP leader Kondapuram Jagan and others were present.