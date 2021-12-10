MLC election: KTR casts vote at Sircilla

Minister for Industries and Information Technology K T Rama Rao arrives at the polling station in Sircilla town of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Friday to cast his vote as an ex-officio member in the biennial election to the State Legislative Council from Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC). Photo Credit: By Arrangement.

KARIMNAGAR

10 December 2021 22:47 IST

Counting of votes to be taken up on December 14

Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) recorded a voter turnout of 99.70% in the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council’s two seats held on Friday.

Of the total 1324 eligible voters, as many as 1320 voters exercised their franchise at eight polling stations in Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Jagtial, Korutla, Peddapalli, Manthani, Sircilla and Husnabad in Friday’s election.

Minister for Industries and Information Technology K T Rama Rao and Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh cast their votes as ex-officio members at the polling station in Sircilla of Rajanna-Sircilla district. Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar and other ex-officio members exercised their franchise at the polling station in the Zilla Parishad office in Karimnagar.

Several elected representatives of the local bodies belonging to the TRS, who returned from more than a weeklong camp in Karnataka on Thursday night, arrived at the polling station here on Friday morning in a special bus arranged by the party’s MLC election in-charges.

They cast their votes at the polling station in the ZP office.

Collector R V Karnan along with the MLC election general observer Vijay Kumar and Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana oversaw the smooth conduct of election in compliance with the COVID-19 safety norms at the polling station in Karimnagar.

In the composite Khammam district, 96.09 % voter turnout was recorded in the biennial election to the State Legislative Council’s one MLC seat from the Khammam Local Authorities Constituency (LAC). As against the total electors of 768, as many as 738 voters cast their ballots at four polling stations in Khammam, Kalluru, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Palair MLA K Upender Reddy and other ex-officio members exercised their right to vote.

Adilabad LAC saw a r turnout of 91.78% in the MLC election. Of the total 937 voters, as many as 860 electors cast their votes at eight polling stations set up one each in Adilabad, Utnoor, Mancherial, Bellampally, Nirmal, Bhainsa, Asifabad and Kagaznagar. Earlier in the day, CEO Shashank Goel visited the polling station at ZP office in Mancherial.