MLC Balamoori Venkat hails Cabinet panel on GO 46, GO 317

February 24, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MLC Balamoori Venkat Narsing Rao has hailed the decision of the State government to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee on GO 46 and 317 to review and suggest remedial measures to redress the grievances of the government employees and police personnel.

Mr. Venkat in a statement issued here on Saturday said the panel headed by Minister Damodar Raj Narasimha would surely address the concerns of the government servants and unemployed youth also. He said the GO 46 had caused severe heartburn among the rural youth, who felt that they would be deprived of employment opportunities.

The MLC as the NSUI State unit chief had launched an agitation against GO 46 which pertains to the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulations of the Direct Recruitment) – contiguous district and zonal cadres. Issued in April 2022, the order is contentious among police job aspirants as the government directs that, “95% of the posts to be filled by direct recruitment at any time in the said contiguous cadres, shall be reserved in favour of and allocated among the local candidates in relation to each of the local areas in respect of such cadres, in the ratios as prescribed”.

The concern was that aspirants in Hyderabad would be able to secure jobs with a marginal exam score, while those hailing from the districts would be at a disadvantage even if they score high.

The Congress MLC also said GO 317 too was resisted by the teachers and by constituting the cabinet sub-committee, they would find a way out to get their grievances redressed. It was alleged that by the GO 317, issued by the BRS government, teachers were denied their rights and they are forced to change their local cadre status forever. Government Order 317 dealing with Telangana Public Employment. It has introduced the zonal system for job allotment. This policy was formulated after Telangana was reorganised into 31 districts in 2016.