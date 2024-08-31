ADVERTISEMENT

MLC Amer Ali Khan urges CM to post Muslim SHOs

Published - August 31, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr Khan underscored a lack of Muslim SHOs in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate

The Hindu Bureau

Journalist-turned-Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan on Sunday sought the appointment of Muslim Station House Officers (SHOs) in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

In a representation to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he opined that there was a lack of adequate Muslim SHOs in police commissionerates. He recalled Congress’s commitment to the welfare of minority communities, the Sachar Committee report’s recommendation, and sought Mr. Reddy’s intervention in this regard.

He pointed out that while maintaining law and order remains crucial, and must not be compromised, it was equally important to build trust between the police and various communities, including the Muslim community. “Appointing Muslims as Station House Officers (SHOs) could be a meaningful step towards achieving this objective,” a press release quoted him as saying.

