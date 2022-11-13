MLAs poaching case: Commercial structures of accused pulled down

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
November 13, 2022 21:01 IST

GHMC authorities pulled down unauthorised commercial structures in a portion of land taken on lease by one of the accused in the case of poaching of TRS MLAs at Filmnagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The demolition squad of GHMC on Sunday pulled down the unauthorised commercial structures constructed by Nanda Kumar, one of the three accused in the poaching of TRS MLAs, adjoining his ‘Deccan Kitchen’ hotel in Filmnagar.

The structures were constructed on land leased from a film personality. Nanda Kumar’s wife Chitra objected to the demolition saying there was no prior notice served to them. But, the GHMC officials said they had served the notice in the past on a complaint by the land owner, upon which Nanda Kumar approached the court which ordered status quo. However, he continued to go ahead with the construction during night.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team stepped up the probe in the case carrying out searches on the premises of the accused in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala. Seven teams carried out the operation on the residences of the accused Ramachandra Bharati in Haryana and Karnataka and the ashram of another accused Simhayaji at Tirupati. The residence of a doctor who was said to be a mediator for Bharati was also searched at Kochi in Kerala.

The house of Nanda Kumar at Shaikhpet and hotel at Filmnagar were searched on Saturday.

