Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

MLAs poaching case accused duo arrested again

December 08, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - hyderabad

The police on Thursday arrested for the second time two persons accused in the poaching of TRS MLAs as soon as they walked out of jail.

The accused, K Nanda Kumar and Ramachandra Bharathi, were arrested in different cases at Banjara Hills police station. One of them Ramachandra Bharathi was picked up for alleged possession of fabricated documents. Relevant sections of the Passports Act too were invoked against him. The second accused K. Nanda Kumar was arrested in a cheating case related to a leased land which was used for running an eatery.

The MLAs poaching case came to light ahead of the Munugode by-elections when Cyberabad Police raided a farmhouse in Aziznagar, under the Moinabad police station limits, and arrested the duo. The third accused - D Simhayaji, was released on bail on Wednesday.

