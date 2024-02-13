MLAs, MLCs to visit Medigadda today; BRS, BJP and AIMIM to skip

February 13, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - Hyderabad

As announced in the Assembly earlier, all the MLAs and MLCs will visit the Medigadda barrage on Tuesday after attending the Assembly for a few minutes.

The visit by the people’s representatives is being seen as an attempt to counter the BRS public meeting in Nalgonda on Tuesday on the Krishna waters row. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during a debate on the Budget a couple of days ago, had offered to take all the MLAs to Medigadda site.

To ensure that the visit is part of the ongoing Assembly proceedings, the government has decided to conduct the session tomorrow for some time before leaving for Medigadda by bus around 10.30 a.m. Mr.Revanth Reddy and all other Ministers also will travel by bus.

The BRS MLAs will obviously stay away as they will be heading to Nalgonda for the public meeting while the BJP, too, will skip the visit. The AIMIM seems not so keen while the lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao might join the Congress MLAs and MLCs.

The government has arranged several buses and the MLAs will reach the barrage around 3 p.m. where they will inspect it and also see the presentation before returning to Hyderabad by night.

Assembly till Feb.15

Though the Business Advisory Committee had earlier decided to conduct the House till February 13, it is likely that the sessions would be extended for two more days — till February 15. The government is likely to take up a discussion on the visit on February 14 in the House.

