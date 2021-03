MLAs made in charge of mandals for Sagar bypoll

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has appointed mandal-wise in-charges for byelection to Nagarjunasagar Assembly Constituency for supervising the electioneering.

According to party leaders, the party leadership has given the responsibility to seven legislators of the party from different districts for seven mandals in Nagarjunasagar and an urban local body mayor for Nagarjunasagar municipality.

The mandal-wise in-charges are: Devarakonda MLA R. Ravindra Kumar for Tirumalagiri, Ramagundam MLA K. Chander (Haliya), Chennur MLA Balka Suman (Peddavoora), Nalgonda MLA K. Bhupal Reddy (Gurrampod), Miryalguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao (Nidamanur), Mahabubabad MLA B. Shankar Naik (Tripuraram), Sirupur Kagaznagar MLA (Anumula) and Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao (Sagar municipality).