MLA was ‘tracking’ abduction

Former AP Minister and Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya started her journey from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on January 5, and from 5.48 p.m., she was in constant touch with her associates. At around 7.20 p.m., the accused barged into the victims’ house posing as Income Tax officials and kidnapped them.

Prior to that, the accused went to Bhargav Ram’s school at Yousufguda where they changed their dresses and affixed fake registration plates to five vehicles, said North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar while delineating the route used by the accused to take the three victims to a “safe” place near Moinabad.

“Critical evidence is that Guntur Srinu using a temporary number called Akhila Priya on her personal phone and same number was later used by Sunil Rao to call North Zone DCP Mr. Shingenavar to communicate that they are safe at 1.09 a.m.,” the Commissioner said.

More than an hour later, the victims were released by the accused near Sun City, Mehdipatnam.

When asked if Mr. Shingenavar would be made a witness in the case as he received a phone call from one of the victim’s through accused phone, the Commissioner said “if needed he (DCP) will also be made a witness.”

However, he refused to comment on whether they will question other people, including a few public representatives from both the Telugu States with whom Akhila Priya was in touch on the kidnapping day.