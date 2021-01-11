MLA was ‘tracking’ abduction

Former AP Minister and Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya started her journey from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on January 5, and from 5.48 p.m., she was in constant touch with her associates. At around 7.20 p.m., the accused barged into the victims’ house posing as Income Tax officials and kidnapped them.
Prior to that, the accused went to Bhargav Ram’s school at Yousufguda where they changed their dresses and affixed fake registration plates to five vehicles, said North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar while delineating the route used by the accused to take the three victims to a “safe” place near Moinabad.
“Critical evidence is that Guntur Srinu using a temporary number called Akhila Priya on her personal phone and same number was later used by Sunil Rao to call North Zone DCP Mr. Shingenavar to communicate that they are safe at 1.09 a.m.,” the Commissioner said.
More than an hour later, the victims were released by the accused near Sun City, Mehdipatnam.
When asked if Mr. Shingenavar would be made a witness in the case as he received a phone call from one of the victim’s through accused phone, the Commissioner said “if needed he (DCP) will also be made a witness.”
However, he refused to comment on whether they will question other people, including a few public representatives from both the Telugu States with whom Akhila Priya was in touch on the kidnapping day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath