MLA sees conspiracy behind cow deaths

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad T. Raja Singh and Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council P.V.N. Madhav have demanded that the State government take stringent action against those responsible for the death of 101 cows at a Goshala here.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the cow shelter where the animals died under mysterious circumstances, on Monday, Mr. Singh said the cattle would have recovered after a few days of treatment had they consumed poisonous food, but it was baffling that all the cows died around the same time. He alleged there was a conspiracy involving meat traders, which should be exposed and culprits brought to book.

Mr. Madhav said the mass death of cows was inauspicious and that the government should not spare the guilty. BJP leaders A. Sriram, Piyush Desai, Muvvala Subbaiah, B. Sridhar and N. Prabhu Kumar were present.